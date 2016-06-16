Body Of Nebraska Toddler Recovered After Alligator Attack At Disney World Resort

[anvplayer video=”4229285″]

Florida authorities are still looking into the tragic death of a two-year-old boy who succumbed to an alligator attack at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The toddler was wading in the water Tuesday night at the Seven Seas Lagoon when he was grabbed by the animal. The boy’s father says he tried to wrestle the alligator as it pulled the child underwater.

Divers recovered the body of Lane Graves of Elkhorn, Nebraska, yesterday afternoon. They say the boy’s body was found near the same spot where he was last seen. Investigators believe the child drowned.

There are signs posted in the area instructing visitors that swimming is prohibited, but there are no warning signs about the alligators.

Animal Control crews trapped and euthanized five alligators. They are now analyzing the animal carcasses for evidence of an attack on the child.

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Also On The Chicago Defender: