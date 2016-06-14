Orlando Shooting Sparks Political Debate Over Immigration, Muslim Ban

[anvplayer video=”4229292″]

As the world continues to mourn all the lives lost in Orlando, Florida as a result of this past weekend’s mass shooting, Donald Trump appears to be using the horrific event as a tool in his political fight against Democrats.

The GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee claimed current policies are not working and said, “We have a dysfunctional immigration system which does not permit us to know who we let into our country, and it does not permit us to protect our citizens properly.”

Trump laid blame at the feet of the Obama Administration, calling officials “incompetent.”

Hillary Clinton responded to Trump’s claim, and during her address on national security said, “Inflammatory anti-Muslim rhetoric and threatening to ban the families of and friends of Muslim-Americans as well as millions of Muslim business people and tourists from entering our country hurts the vast majority of Muslims who love freedom and hate terror.”

During Tuesday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed Trump’s remarks regarding banning Muslims from entering the United States, as well as the background of the Orlando shooter, Omar Mateen.

Martin addressed the crux of Trump’s argument about banning Muslims from entering the United States when he spoke about Mateen being born to Muslim immigrants in New York City.

In essence, Trump’s proposed idea would have done nothing to prevent the tragic Orlando shooting from happening.

NewsOne Now panelist Paris Dennard, a Republican strategist and ardent Trump supporter, agreed Trump’s plan to close America’s borders to Muslims would not have prevented the massacre, yet continued to support the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee’s idea of a ban, saying it addresses the “greater issue” of thwarting terrorism on American soil.

As the investigation into Mateen continues, it has been discovered the mass shooter may not have been a terrorist inspired by ISIS. According to media reports, Mateen frequented LGBT bars and used gay dating apps.

Martin said the “rush to judgment” by Trump and media outlets of Mateen being an Islamic terrorist is faulty because the shooter “could be a guy who was closeted gay, who was trying to use it as cover for him being gay.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the political debate over the Orlando mass shooting and Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims in the video clip above.

