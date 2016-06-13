Uncategorized
MANIC MANI: A Slay-cation For Your Hands Inspired By Cushine Et Ochs


June 13, 2016
The Spring/Summer 2016 Cushine et Ochs collection brought easy and effortless style to the runway. Whether you are staying cool during a hot day in your hometown or jet setting to that island vacation, these Cushine et Ochs inspired nails will get you ready for your next slay-cation!

You saw a lot of off the shoulder style and pieces with movement. The color palate included pops of white and pastels, including this beautiful seafoam green. We chose a nail style that you could rock in the office the day before your vacation. Something fun, yet subtle.

Our video above gives you all the directions you need.

Have these items handy and get ready to achieve the perfect slay-cation manicure!

Manic Mani

Source: Sally Hansen / Sally Hansen

A. Sally Hansen Moisturizing Nail Polish Remover

I like using this Sally Hansen moisturizing nail polish remover as it helps prevent dry, brittle nails.

B. Sally Hansen I Heart Nail Art Striper

Always wanted to know how people get those cool designs and perfectly straight lines on their nails? Use a striper!

C. Sally Hansen Let’s Get Digital

You will use this nail polish as the first coat after your base coat. This light blue shimmer will have your nails looking like the shallow end of the sea.

D. Sally Hansen Sugar Fix 

This is the main blue that you will see on your hands. The effect of this and Let’s Get Digital will have your nails looking like an extension of the sea.

