WTH?!: Toddler Works Wonders To Reach Fried Chicken Leg, Vending Machine Claps Back At Would-Be Robber

Every Thursday is WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now, where Roland Martin and a select panel of guests take a look at some of the most insane stories trending in the news.

This week’s foray in the insane begins with a very hungry baby who will not be denied a chicken leg. Cell phone video captured a little girl’s near frantic quest to capture a big piece of chicken.

Being confined in a baby playpen would not stop the determined toddler from acquiring her goal. So to compensate for not being able to freely approach her parent to secure the scrumptious chicken leg, the little one used super baby strength and began to scoot the entire playpen across the floor in an attempt to secure “the precious” morsel of meat.

______

Thanks to Tesla’s self-driving electric cars, it’s now possible for motorist to catch a few Z’s on their way to work. Cell phone footage captured a man completely knocked out behind the wheel of a self-driving car in the middle of traffic.

While the car is only traveling a few miles an hour and navigating the traffic jam on its own, the man who is supposed to be awake and monitoring things has slipped off into the land of nod.

______

Who knew vending machines could clap back? An inebriated man attempted to steal a beer from a vending machine by aggressively yanking on its handle.

Apparently the machine wasn’t having any of it. The man pulled on the handle one too many times, causing the machine to tip over, smacking him in the head and then dropped the would-be robber on the pavement.

The smackdown was so devastating that Fox NFL Sunday’s robot Cleatus would’ve been proud of the epic hit.

Watch Roland Martin, Phashunta Hubert, and Misster Ray break down the insanity in this week’s installment of WTH?! Thursday in the video clip above.

