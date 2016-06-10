WATCH: Stunning Video Captures Police-Involved Shooting At Dallas Love Field Airport

Video captures officer-involved shooting at Dallas Love Field Airport https://t.co/zEFYRjvqxe https://t.co/qZCAnBWfnL via @BNONews — Liveuamap World (@lumworld) June 10, 2016

A dramatic scene unfolded Friday just before 2 PM EST when a law enforcement officer shot a man at Dallas Love Field Airport, one of the busiest in the country, according to a video released on Twitter.

At least nine shots could be heard on the video as the officer screams for the man “get down” outside of the baggage claim area. People screamed and dashed for cover in the scene ripped from an action movie.

A witness told CNN’s Don Lemon that the man, believed to be African-American, was seen breaking a car window with a rock.

This is a developing story…

