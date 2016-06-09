Newark Mayor Ras Baraka Ushers In Change With “Power, Politics & Community Reinvestment Summit”

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka will host the inaugural “Power, Politics & Community Reinvestment Summit” on June 10-11, an event to bring political thought-leaders, organizers, and influencers together to discuss various issues in the African-American community.
The two-day, closed-door summit, held in Newark, will feature a series of roundtable discussions with individuals and groups to produce innovative solutions.
The Summit will focus on the following topics:
- Urban Marshall Plan – Setting an agenda for education reform and exploring avenues to combat five decades of poverty and unemployment.
- Closing the Wealth Gap – Technology and new paradigms in economic innovation.
- Black Lives Matter – Combating criminalization, mass incarceration and the killing of Black men and women.
- Arts & Culture – Examining the perennial question: does art imitate life, or does life imitate art?
- Coming Together – How to achieve unity among different communities for a common objective.
Confirmed participants include:
- Andrea Holmes Thompkins – Film Producer Founder of ACE Media Corp
- Antoine M. Thompson – Former New York State Senator and National Executive Director of National Association of Real Estate Brokers
- Beverly Bond- Founder of Black Girls Rock
- Bill Stephney – Broad & Market Media & Senior Advisor/ Audible’s Newark Venture Partners
- Brian Gerrard, Justin Gerrard, Jordan Kunzika – Founders of BAE App
- Carmen Perez – Executive Director, The Gathering for Justice, Co-Founder, Justice League NYC
- Charles Smith – Retired NBA player and Founder of Lifestyle Service Corp
- Chuck Creekmur-Founder & CEO of AllHipHop.com
- Congressman Donald Payne-D-NJ10
- Datwon Thomas- Editor of VIBE Magazine
- Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie- Music Producer, Rapper & Manager
- Dr. Janice Johnson Dias – Associate Professor of Sociology & Graduate Faculty of Department of Criminal Justice at John Jay College
- Dr. Khalil Muhammad- The Schomburg Museum
- Dr. Lauren Wells – Chief Education Officer (Newark)
- Dr. Lenora Fulani – Co-Founder of All Stars New Jersey Project
- Dr. Randall Pinkett – CEO Of BCT Partners
- Du “Duitall” Kelly
- Ebro Darden- Host Of Hot 97 Morning Show
- Eric Adams-Brooklyn Borough President
- Esther Canty-Barnes – Rutgers University Clinical Professor of Law & Dir of Education Health Law Clinic
- Etan Thomas- Retired NBA Player, Activist & Author
- Frank Mena – Minister of State, Belize
- Gloria Strickland – Founder of All Stars New Jersey Project
- Ifeoma Ike – Black and Brown People Vote & NYC Young Men’s Initiative (Office of the Mayor)
- Jaymal Green – Activist, Community Organizer & Artist (Chicago)
- Jeff Billingsley – Newark Business Hub
- Jelani Cobb, Ph.D – Writer and Educator
- Jermaine Wright – University Director of The City University of New York Black Male Initiative Central Office of Student Affairs
- Kevin Lyons- Professor, Supply Chain management Rutgers Business School
- Lennox Yearwood – Minister and President of Hip Hop Caucus
- Lisa Evers- Host of Hot 97 Street Soldiers & Fox 5 NY Correspondent
- Londell McMillan – Owner of The Source Magazine and Entertainment Attorney
- Malik Murray- Ariel Investment
- Manu Lawrence-Tech Entrepreneur & Founder at Innovation Nation
- Marco Coleman – Retired NFL Player, Entrepreneur & Founder at Matador Financial
- Matt Middleton, Esq. – Entertainment Attorney
- Mayor Emeritus Carolyn V. Chang, Esq.-Westhampton, NJ
- Mayor Lester E. Taylor-City of East Orange, NJ
- Mustafa Farrakhan – Nation of Islam
- Nigel Miguel- Retired NBA Player & Goodwill Ambassador (Belize)
- Pastor Michael McBride – Director of Urban Strategies and Live Free Campaign
- Rahiel Tesfamariam – Urban Cusp
- Robert T. Clark – Exe Director of Youth Build Newark
- Rod Brunson- Associate professor, Rutgers University, School of Criminal Justice
- Rodney Gilbert – Yendor Arts
- Ron Kunene- Montlekar Holdings International Business Development (South Africa)
- Ryan C. Mack- Operation Hope
- Saafir Rabb – CEO of Interculture
- Sam Sinyangwe -Campaign Zero
- Senator Ron Rice-NJ Senator
- Talib Kweli – Rapper/ Activist
- Tamika Mallory- President Of Mallory Consulting
- Taneshia Nash Laird – Legacy Business Advisors
- Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche – Author/ Personal Savings Expert
- Umi Shelah (formerly Phillip Agnew) – Dream Defenders
- Voza Rivers – Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce & Broadway Producer
- Will Jawando – Former White House Director of Public Engagement
NewsOne has partnered with the Summit and will be streaming portions of the event live on our Facebook page. Viewers can also join the conversation on social media using hashtag #PPCR16. Sponsors of #PPCR16 include Panasonic, Newark 350, NCEDC, BD, United Airlines and PNC Bank.
Often referred to as “the people’s mayor,” Baraka has an extensive track record in advocating for citizen rights and addressing the needs of the community. He’s fought for police reform in Newark, created a Department of Public Safety, supported a $15 an hour wage increase for airport workers, and recently settled with Uber to allow them to operate in the city while protecting the business interests of the taxi and limousine industry.“We live in severe times, which calls for swift action,” says Mayor Baraka. “I’m calling this meeting of the minds to leverage the genius from the experts, leaders and strategists within our community. I firmly believe that together, we can bring about the necessary change to heal our nation.”
