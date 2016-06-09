Newark Mayor Ras Baraka Ushers In Change With “Power, Politics & Community Reinvestment Summit”

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka will host the inaugural “Power, Politics & Community Reinvestment Summit” on June 10-11, an event to bring political thought-leaders, organizers, and influencers together to discuss various issues in the African-American community.

The two-day, closed-door summit, held in Newark, will feature a series of roundtable discussions with individuals and groups to produce innovative solutions.

The Summit will focus on the following topics:

Urban Marshall Plan – Setting an agenda for education reform and exploring avenues to combat five decades of poverty and unemployment.

Closing the Wealth Gap – Technology and new paradigms in economic innovation.

Black Lives Matter – Combating criminalization, mass incarceration and the killing of Black men and women.

Arts & Culture – Examining the perennial question: does art imitate life, or does life imitate art?

Coming Togethe r – How to achieve unity among different communities for a common objective.

Confirmed participants include:

Andrea Holmes Thompkins – Film Producer Founder of ACE Media Corp

Antoine M. Thompson – Former New York State Senator and National Executive Director of National Association of Real Estate Brokers

Beverly Bond- Founder of Black Girls Rock

Bill Stephney – Broad & Market Media & Senior Advisor/ Audible’s Newark Venture Partners

Brian Gerrard, Justin Gerrard, Jordan Kunzika – Founders of BAE App

Carmen Perez – Executive Director, The Gathering for Justice, Co-Founder, Justice League NYC

Charles Smith – Retired NBA player and Founder of Lifestyle Service Corp

Chuck Creekmur-Founder & CEO of AllHipHop.com

Congressman Donald Payne-D-NJ10

Datwon Thomas- Editor of VIBE Magazine

Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie- Music Producer, Rapper & Manager

Dr. Janice Johnson Dias – Associate Professor of Sociology & Graduate Faculty of Department of Criminal Justice at John Jay College

Dr. Khalil Muhammad- The Schomburg Museum

Dr. Lauren Wells – Chief Education Officer (Newark)

Dr. Lenora Fulani – Co-Founder of All Stars New Jersey Project

Dr. Randall Pinkett – CEO Of BCT Partners

Du “Duitall” Kelly

Ebro Darden- Host Of Hot 97 Morning Show

Eric Adams-Brooklyn Borough President

Esther Canty-Barnes – Rutgers University Clinical Professor of Law & Dir of Education Health Law Clinic

Etan Thomas- Retired NBA Player, Activist & Author

Frank Mena – Minister of State, Belize

Gloria Strickland – Founder of All Stars New Jersey Project

Ifeoma Ike – Black and Brown People Vote & NYC Young Men’s Initiative (Office of the Mayor)

Jaymal Green – Activist, Community Organizer & Artist (Chicago)

Jeff Billingsley – Newark Business Hub

Jelani Cobb, Ph.D – Writer and Educator

Jermaine Wright – University Director of The City University of New York Black Male Initiative Central Office of Student Affairs

Kevin Lyons- Professor, Supply Chain management Rutgers Business School

Lennox Yearwood – Minister and President of Hip Hop Caucus

Lisa Evers- Host of Hot 97 Street Soldiers & Fox 5 NY Correspondent

Londell McMillan – Owner of The Source Magazine and Entertainment Attorney

Malik Murray- Ariel Investment

Manu Lawrence-Tech Entrepreneur & Founder at Innovation Nation

Marco Coleman – Retired NFL Player, Entrepreneur & Founder at Matador Financial

Matt Middleton, Esq. – Entertainment Attorney

Mayor Emeritus Carolyn V. Chang, Esq.-Westhampton, NJ

Mayor Lester E. Taylor-City of East Orange, NJ

Mustafa Farrakhan – Nation of Islam

Nigel Miguel- Retired NBA Player & Goodwill Ambassador (Belize)

Pastor Michael McBride – Director of Urban Strategies and Live Free Campaign

Rahiel Tesfamariam – Urban Cusp

Robert T. Clark – Exe Director of Youth Build Newark

Rod Brunson- Associate professor, Rutgers University, School of Criminal Justice

Rodney Gilbert – Yendor Arts

Ron Kunene- Montlekar Holdings International Business Development (South Africa)

Ryan C. Mack- Operation Hope

Saafir Rabb – CEO of Interculture

Sam Sinyangwe -Campaign Zero

Senator Ron Rice-NJ Senator

Talib Kweli – Rapper/ Activist

Tamika Mallory- President Of Mallory Consulting

Taneshia Nash Laird – Legacy Business Advisors

Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche – Author/ Personal Savings Expert

Umi Shelah (formerly Phillip Agnew) – Dream Defenders

Voza Rivers – Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce & Broadway Producer

Will Jawando – Former White House Director of Public Engagement

NewsOne has partnered with the Summit and will be streaming portions of the event live on our Facebook page. Viewers can also join the conversation on social media using hashtag #PPCR16. Sponsors of #PPCR16 include Panasonic, Newark 350, NCEDC, BD, United Airlines and PNC Bank.

Often referred to as “the people’s mayor,” Baraka has an extensive track record in advocating for citizen rights and addressing the needs of the community. He’s fought for police reform in Newark, created a Department of Public Safety, supported a $15 an hour wage increase for airport workers, and recently settled with Uber to allow them to operate in the city while protecting the business interests of the taxi and limousine industry.“We live in severe times, which calls for swift action,” says Mayor Baraka. “I’m calling this meeting of the minds to leverage the genius from the experts, leaders and strategists within our community. I firmly believe that together, we can bring about the necessary change to heal our nation.”

