Bobby Brown claims he didn't know Whitney did drugs until they married (video)


Terry Shropshire, Managing Editor and Web Editor

Posted June 9, 2016
bobby brown

Former R&B superstar Bobby Brown sat down for his first extensive interview since the death of both his ex-wife Whitney Houston and daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

The “Every Little Step” singer detailed the formation and history of New Edition and walks “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts into the present day and the unbelievable tragedy that he has lived through with the loves of his life.

Part I of the interview revolves around New Edition as the heir apparent group to the Jackson 5:

Hit the flip for parts II and III:

 

Source: GMA YouTube

