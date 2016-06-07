Will Democrats Unite Post-Primaries?

[anvplayer video=”4229311″]

Tuesday marks the final multi-state primary before the Republican and Democratic national conventions. Voters in California, North Dakota, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota will head to the polls to voice their choice for the presidential nominees for their respective parties.

The Associated Press is reporting that Hillary Clinton already has reached the magic number of delegates to become the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

The former secretary of state is now the first woman ever to win the nomination of a major political party in the United States. Monday night, Clinton went over the top with a combination of pledged and superdelegate votes.

That brings her tally to 2,383 in the race against Bernie Sanders. But the Senator from Vermont is not giving in so easily.

Sanders is still hoping to make this year’s Democratic convention a contested one and has argued the system is rigged, all while attempting to convince superdelegates to come on his side.

During Tuesday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed Sanders’ conflicting argument about how superdelegates should be accounted for when tallying up the delegate count.

Martin kicked off the discussion with the following statement:

“Sanders is saying this system is rigged, and the superdelegates shouldn’t matter, but Sanders is also saying superdelegates shouldn’t be counted towards Hillary Clinton getting the nomination — but Sanders wants to go to the convention to get the superdelegates to vote for him and not for her.”

NewsOne Now panelist Lauren Victoria Burke pushed back against Sanders’ claim of a stacked deck, saying, “The system is not rigged.”

She then explained why Sanders is making a big fuss over the superdelegates: “There is no reason not to wait until July, until everybody makes their decision on this — There is no reason for the Associated Press to come running out declaring anything, we’ve got some primaries today. Why can’t you just wait until everyone has decided, and that is at the core of what Bernie Sanders’ argument is.”

Rashad Robinson, Executive Director of ColorOfChange, seemed to think the Associated Press’ timing of their report is a tad bit suspicious. He told Martin, “Announcing at 9 o’clock before the biggest states in the country, one eighth of the American population, are going to go to the polls and let people vote, there’s also a senate race there,” doesn’t seem to add up.

Greg Carr, Associate Professor of Africana Studies and Chair of the Department of Afro-American Studies at Howard University, said Sanders is “trying to maximize his influence.”

“He should talk to Jesse Jackson,” Carr said. Rev. Jesse Jackson in 1988 refused to suspend his presidential campaign and as a result, was able to influence and reform the Democratic Party.

Now that the end seems nigh, and mathematically, it would appear impossible for Sanders to capture the Party’s nomination, will Democrats be able to unite and defeat Donald Trump in this year’s general election?

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the latest development in the campaign for president in the video clip above.

