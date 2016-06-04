The Urban Kids Fishing Derby Looks To Reconnect Youth To The Great Outdoors

[anvplayer video=”4229317″]

Astaggering number of youth spend a considerable amount of time indoors watching TV, chatting on their phones, texting, or playing video games.

Though these activities may be enjoyable, many can adversely impact the overall health of our youth. So to help kids get outside, the founders of Urban American Outdoors TV created the Urban Kids Fishing Derby.

Their goal is to create future leaders who care about wellness, the health of our planet, and have a true passion for outdoor sports such as fishing.

The organization is currently in the midst of a national tour promoting the fishing derby and will be in Washington, D.C. June 4th; Kansas City, MO, June 18th; and in Cincinnati June, 22nd.

During Friday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Wayne Hubbard and Candice Price, Founders of Urban Kids Fishing Derby, spoke about their initiative with guest host Avis Jones-DeWeever.

Hubbard told Jones-DeWeever the sport of fishing is a “simplistic way to get people engaged in nature and it’s free.” He added, “We fish and it’s fishing with a purpose.”

Mr. Hubbard also explained the fishing derby could introduce our youth to career opportunities they may never have been exposed to or would have even thought about.

Candice Price shared fishing is not just for the guys, there are many women out there taking part in the activities. She said, “It’s a great way to connect with the women doing it and then we bring our children in, we connect with our grandmothers, our ancestors — so it’s a really powerful awakening type of event.”

The Urban Kids Fishing Derby has been a success for the past ten years and is growing in popularity.

The event is also connected with the Obama Administration. Price explained that the White House initiated a partnership with the Urban Kids Fishing Derby “and pointed us to different committees and councils — and we’ve been totally involved in what they’re doing because it coincides with what we do.”

One would imagine getting children off the couch and out fishing to be a difficult task, but Hubbard says that is not the case. He believes strongly in the Field of Dreams mantra, “If you build it, they will come.”

Hubbard explained when they began offering fishing opportunities in the inner city, they also presented parents the option to participate alongside their children. As a result, he said the derby is “truly a family event” and is continuing to grow.

