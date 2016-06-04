Here’s How America’s Middle Class Is Shrinking

[anvplayer video=”4229331″]

The middle class is shrinking in most metropolitan areas in the United States, while the number of lower and upper class income earners increases.

According to the Pew Research Center, between the years of 2000 and 2014, almost 230 U.S. metro areas saw major changes.

160 US Metros experienced an increase in the share of lower-income households

172 US Metros experienced an increase in the share of upper-income households

203 US Metros experienced a decrease in the share of middle-income households

Across America, the median income of the middle class dropped from 55 percent in 2000, to 51 percent in 2014.

Nationwide, the number of lower-income households increased from 28 percent to 29 percent and the number of upper income households grew from 17 percent to 20 percent between 2000 to 2014.

The decrease in the middle class can be attributed to the decrease in household incomes, as well as the impact of income inequality whose victims are of every race, creed, and gender.

American households at all income levels experienced a decline in income between 1999 and 2014. Pew reported middle class household incomes dropped 6 percent from $77,898 to $72,919.

This decrease in incomes amongst the middle class was seen in 222 of 229 U.S. metros surveyed between 1999 and 2014.

Alternatively, the median income of lower-income and upper income households fell by 10 percent and 7 percent from 1999 to 2014.

SOURCE: Pew Research Center | VIDEO SOURCE: NewsOne

