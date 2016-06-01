Watch Roland Martin’s Epic Response To Snoop Dogg’s Comments About History’s Reimagined “Roots”

[anvplayer video=”4229330″]

Snoop Dogg set social media ablaze this week after posting a rant bashing History Channel’s reimagined Roots, the film Twelve Years a Slave, and WGN America’s miniseries Underground.

The West Coast rapper – best known for his debut album Doggystyle and for smoking weed in public – urged viewers not to support projects in which Black people are mistreated, courtesy of a profanity-laced Instagram video.

On Wednesday, Roland Martin responded to Snoop Dogg’s remarks during a special TV One NewsOne Now / Tom Joyner Morning Show simulcast.

Martin kicked off his epic clapback: “Here you have Snoop Dogg talking about how he is a real n-word — well, guess what Snoop? Had you actually watched Roots, you would have heard a character tell Kunta Kinte that he was a n-word and he said, ‘No, I’m a Mandinka warrior.’”

Martin pushed back against Snoop Dogg’s assertion there are a plethora of slave films, saying there has not been an abundance of slave movies produced throughout history.

Martin reminded viewers that Jewish people will never allow the global community to forget the atrocities committed against them by the German Nazis and named a series of period pieces that tell the story of the Holocaust.

“Slavery happened, slavery is real, and too many Americans want to deny what took place in this country. The reality is, Black folks are survivors since the first slave touched down in Jamestown, Virginia in 1619,” Martin said.

Later, Martin challenged Snoop to connect with African-American filmmakers/producers to fund movies that chronicle the lives of successful Blacks, since he seems to be interested in those stories being told in lieu of narratives that revolve around slavery.

Martin also blasted the rapper for his filmography credits, which includes 85 listings; the “best success story” he’s appeared in being Soul Plane. He also cited Snoop for producing pornographic films.

Martin closed his heated rebuttal: “Why don’t you stop smoking weed and actually bother to call Will Packer, or Ava DuVernay, or call Spike Lee or the countless African-Americans out there who are trying to make those films and are looking for individuals like you who gon’ put their money where their mouth is, as opposed to their money on some good weed.”

“We need all stories being told,” said Martin. “If more Americans can own up to the history of America — 397 years that we’ve been here and how brutal slavery was, we should see that, because just like Jews say, ‘Never forget.’”

Watch Roland Martin’s response to Snoop Dogg’s comments about History Channel’s reimagined Roots series in the video clip above.

