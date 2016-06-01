Two Fatally Shot On UCLA Campus, Police Searching For Gunman

Police in California are searching for an active gunman after two people were shot and killed at the University of California, Los Angeles Wednesday.

The identities of the victims has not been released.

The shooting reportedly occurred in Engineering Building IV. Officials placed the campus on lockdown as police and SWAT officers swarmed the surrounding area.

#LAPD News UPDATE: #LAPD is on a citywide Tactical Alert. Please stay clear of the #UCLA campus area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 1, 2016

#LAPD News UPDATE: #UCLA incident – Info on the active shooter in the Engineering Building #4. Avoid the area — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 1, 2016

Reuters reports:

“Police are investigating a shooting in Engineering IV. Police are on the scene and report that there are two victims,” UCLA’s office of media relations said in an online posting. “The campus remains on lockdown.”

“Right now the police are at the scene and the campus is on lockdown,” said an office manager in the university’s media relations division.

This is a developing story.

