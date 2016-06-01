Chicago Parents Organize Prom For Student Banned Over Poem

[anvplayer video=”4229327″]

The Chicago area teen banned from her high school prom is finally getting her big day at the dance.

Taiylar Ball was banned from her prom at Homewood-Flossmoor High School in suburban Chicago for using the n-word in a spoken word poem during a school talent show a few weeks ago. Ball was, however, allowed to attend her graduation and walk across the stage to receive her diploma.

As a result of the controversy, The Real Moms and Dads of Homewood-Flossmoor decided to give Taiylar her own ball.

Roland Martin spoke with Opal Ray Powell and Charlotte Smith from The Real Moms and Dads of Homewood-Flossmoor, as well as with Taiylar Ball herself during Wednesday’s edition of NewsOne Now.

Smith told Martin she felt as though something needed to be done to correct the injustice the teen experienced.

Ball said she is “super excited” about the upcoming event and added, “It makes me feel very special, it makes me feel very happy because the moms really support me.”

The Homewood-Flossmoor group is looking to have local area celebrities attend the ball in support of Taiylar. When asked who she would like to have attend or perform, Ball named Chance The Rapper.

Taiylar’s Ball is slated for Saturday, June 18th from 7PM-10PM at an undisclosed location. Smith explained local vendors will also be in attendance dedicating their goods and talents to help make the event a success.

Watch Roland Martin, Taiyar Ball, Opal Ray Powell, and Charlotte Smith discuss the ball in the video clip above.

“NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Girl Banned From Prom Over Poem Speaks Out

Also On The Chicago Defender: