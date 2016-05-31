Best of Atlanta Jazz Festival 2016 (photos)

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta completed another dazzling, crowd-pleasing annual Atlanta Jazz Festival which culminated with the grand spectacle that took place in Piedmont Park over the Memorial Day weekend with the likes of JOI, Theo Croker, Tomeka Reid, Navy Band Southeast V.I.P. Protocol Combo, Mette Henrietta, the Next Collective and many others.

Take a look at some of the best sights from the 2016 Atlanta Jazz Festival, from the perspective of the artists and the tens of thousands who showed up and showed out.

