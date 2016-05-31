Our Photos
Best of Atlanta Jazz Festival 2016 (photos)


May 31, 2016
13329096_615267105307343_151538092_nATLANTA — The City of Atlanta completed another dazzling, crowd-pleasing annual Atlanta Jazz Festival which culminated with the grand spectacle that took place in Piedmont Park over the Memorial Day weekend with the likes of JOI, Theo Croker, Tomeka Reid, Navy Band Southeast V.I.P. Protocol Combo, Mette Henrietta, the Next Collective and many others.

Take a look at some of the best sights from the 2016 Atlanta Jazz Festival, from the perspective of the artists and the tens of thousands who showed up and showed out.

Atlanta , atlanta jazz fest , Atlanta Jazz Festival 2016 , Georgia , JOI , memorial day weekend , Mette Henrietta , Navy Band Southeast V.I.P. Protocol Combo , Piedmont Park , the Next Collective , Theo Croker , Tomeka Reid

