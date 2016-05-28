Looks like all the rumors have come to a halt, concerning Angela Simmons and her pregnancy.

The 28-year-old shared the first glimpse of her baby bump on Instagram with a caption that read, “We are overjoyed and super excited to receive a blessing this big! Starting a family was something that I could have only dreamed of.”

For months the reality star has been ambiguous as to who she’s been dating, her eventual engagement and the ensuing pregnancy. But on Friday she was spotted walking a trail with her rumored fiance, Sutton Sean Tennyson. Wearing workout gear, her growing belly was exposed and her engagement ring was on.

In January she appeared on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club to talk about her relationship status, and virginity vow. “Who’s gonna trap me?” Simmons responded to Charlamagne Tha God when questioned about disingenuous men. “Well, I’m not having sex until I get married, so they’re not gonna get me pregnant. And I’m pretty smart, nobody’s trapping me.”

Problem is, the only thing we know about this rumored fiance is that he has a laundry list of charges including carrying concealed weapons, credit card fraud, identity theft, drug possession and police obstruction— as reported by Love B Scott.

Simmons sister, Vanessa had her baby, Ava Marie Jean, with boyfriend Mike Wayans in 2014. Since the sisters are close, we’re sure Vanessa will have great advice on parenting. But we’re also hoping the family keeps one eye open on whatever man she settles down with.

At the end of the day, what we know for sure is that Angela Simmons is engaged and pregnant. Tennyson could be the father of her child or just a friend or bodyguard. But until she confirms it to the world, we’ll just be waiting curiously.

Angela Simmons Confirms Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

