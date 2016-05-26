Roland Martin Defends Marilyn Mosby’s Decision To Prosecute Baltimore Cops

[anvplayer video=”4229339″]

Two of the six Baltimore City police officers charged in connection with the death of Freddie Gray are now suing Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby for defamation and invasion of privacy.

The officers filing suit are Sergeant Alicia White and Officer William Porter — both are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter for Gray’s death last April. White and Porter claim Mosby knew the charges filed against them at a news conference last year were false. The lawsuit also alleges Mosby made certain statements just to calm the riots and protests in Baltimore.

On Thursday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin defended Mosby’s decision to charge the six Baltimore officers for the untimely death of Gray saying, “This is simply another example of cops wanting it both ways.”

“They don’t want any accountability, they don’t want to be checked, they don’t want to be video taped, they don’t want to be questioned.”

The host of NewsOne Now said the officers’ attempt to sue Mosby for doing her job is “shameful.”

NewsOne Now panelist Matt Stevens, Host of “Politics & Prune Juice,” said he has “questions” about Mosby’s investigation into the death of Gray and subsequent charges, saying her actions have been “called into question.”

Martin pushed back, saying, “I don’t have any question about her investigation.”

He added, “You charge somebody, you go to trial, you’re either innocent or guilty. That’s the whole point of the trial, to be able to go through all of the facts.”

Prior to Martin pushing back against the notion of suing Mosby for doing her job, Attorney A. Dwight Pettit told Martin the two officers are exhibiting what is called, “The best defense is sometimes the best offense.”

Pettit continued explaining the suits filed by the officers are “strangely timed because of the fact that White has not gone to trial yet, and Porter went to trial and there was a mistrial.”

