Roland Martin Blasts Bill O’Reilly For Blaming Black Lives Matter For Crime Spike

Roland Martin continued his fact-checking assault on Bill O’Reilly after the Fox News host blamed the Black Lives Matter movement for the increase in crime and murder rates in a number of cities in America.

During Wednesday night’s episode of The O’Reilly Factor, O’Reilly said the Black Lives Matter movement is “killing Americans.”

“Thousands more Americans are being murdered because police are being more passive since the Ferguson situation and the Black Lives Matter protests,” he said.

“The media will not spotlight that much of the violent crime in America is being committed right now by young black men. Blacks of all ages commit homicide at a rate of 8 times higher than whites and Hispanics combined. Conclusion: There is a violent subculture in the African American community that should be exposed and confronted.”

As a result of O’Reilly’s remarks, the NewsOne Now host clapped back, blasting the conservative for his claims.

Martin told viewers, “This reminds me of folks blaming women for rape because they actually wear a skirt.”

“Bill O’Reilly won’t call cops out for not doing their job,” said Martin. “What he is going to do is call out Black Lives Matter, the group that is actually holding cops accountable for not doing their job.”

Later during his blistering critique, Martin said the Black Lives Matter movement has “forced a level of accountability in America dealing with police that we have never seen.”

“The people to blame for crime going up are the sorry cops who don’t want to do their job, but they want to draw their paychecks and they want their pension,” said Martin.

He reissued his challenge to O’Reilly for a debate dealing with his stance on the Black Lives Matter movement, saying, “If you want to debate, call me.”

“Pick the day, pick the time, pick the location, and I’ll be there.”

