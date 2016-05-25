Republicans File Lawsuit To Strip Voting Rights From 200,000 Ex-Felons In Virginia

[anvplayer video=”4229342″]

GOP lawmakers in Virginia are trying to reverse Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s executive order to restore the voting rights of more than 200,000 individuals who were formerly incarcerated.

Republicans filed a complaint with the Supreme Court of Virginia complaining Gov. McAuliffe overstepped his authority last month when he restored felons’ voting rights. They have also accused McAuliffe of rushing to restore the ex-cons’ voting rights in time to help Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in November’s general election.

Virginia’s governor argues his executive order helps the former convicts to fully reenter society.

NewsOne Now also reported that Virgie Rollins, Democratic National Convention’s Black Caucus Chair, issued a statement in response to the lawsuit, which in part says:

“It’s time to close the door on these types of laws, but the Republican Party is resolute in their desire to be on the wrong side of history. The GOP seems to believe that their easiest path to victory lies in restricting access to the ballot box.”



“Our democracy works best when everyone has an equal opportunity to make his or her voice heard. Virginia Republicans would be better served by competing based on their ideals rather than resorting to partisan parlor tricks to win elections.”

