DontPayDonte: Rekia Boyd’s Brother, Activists To Go After Dante Servin’s Pension

The Chicago Police Board was going to hold an evidentiary hearing on misconduct charges against Dante Servin, the cop who shot and killed Rekia Boyd in 2012.

But days before the hearing, Servin resigned. With no hearing on the docket, the Police Board must withdraw all charges against the ex-cop. Subsequently, he will get to keep his pension.

On Thursday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Rekia Boyd’s brother Martinez Sutton and Black Lives Matter Chapter Coordinator for Chicago Aislinn Sol joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss the Boyd case, Servin’s resignation, and their attempt to block the former cop from receiving his pension.

During discussion of the case, Sol slammed Chicago Police and city officials: “Every aspect of the way this has been handled, the fact that it took four years for a termination hearing to come to pass, is just unconscionable and inexcusable.”

Sol continued, “The fact that he was under-charged and now can’t be tried again for murder because of double jeopardy — even though the judge said he should have been charged with first degree murder — every aspect of this case has been an assault to the family and an assault to the people of Chicago.”

Sutton expressed his frustration, saying, “It’s a slap in the face.”

He then questioned the manner in which the justice system operated during the legal proceedings following the murder of his sister: “How many murderers do you know get to get out of jail, and get to skip their hearings?”

Sutton then turned his attention to the actions of the Chicago Police, “who are supposed to protect the people.”

“Instead they’re killing us off, one-by-one, it’s a nationwide genocide.”

“We coming for it,” he said of Servin’s pension. “If they don’t give it to us, we going to have to take it some other way.”

Watch Roland Martin, Martinez Sutton, Aislinn Sol, and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the latest development in the Rekia Boyd case in the video clip above.

