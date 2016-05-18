Bernie Sanders Supporters Turn Violent, Threaten Nevada Democratic Chair

[anvplayer video=”4229356″]

The fallout from last weekend’s Nevada Democratic Party Convention continues to play out on the national stage, revealing an angry and violent side of a few of Bernie Sanders‘ supporters.

After Nevada Democratic Chairwoman Roberta Lange passed new rules by a voice vote deeming more than 60 of Sanders’ delegates ineligible, supporters of the candidate became angry and issued threats against Lange.

Lange’s cell phone number was leaked, leading to more than a thousand calls, text messages, and a few death threats.

The Sanders campaign has issued a statement condemning the threats and violence:

“Within the last few days there have been a number of criticisms made against my campaign organization. Party leaders in Nevada, for example, claim that the Sanders campaign has a ‘penchant for violence.’ That is nonsense.”

“Our campaign has held giant rallies all across this country, including in high-crime areas, and there have been zero reports of violence.”

“Our campaign of course believes in non-violent change and it goes without saying that I condemn any and all forms of violence, including the personal harassment of individuals.”

Symone Sanders, National Press Secretary for the Sanders campaign, spoke with Roland Martin during Wednesday’s edition of NewsOne Now about the violent threats made against Nevada Democratic Chairwoman Roberta Lange.

Ms. Sanders told Martin, “Our campaign believes that we need to be non violent and that goes without saying that the Senator — all of us — condemn all of forms of violence, including the personal harassment of individuals.”

But Ms. Sanders accused the Nevada Democratic Party leaders of using their power to prevent a fair and transparent process. She said, “That’s just not right — the chair announced the convention would pass on a voice, the voice vote was a clear no vote and at the very least, the chair should have allowed for a head count.”

