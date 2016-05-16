Chanel Iman Channels Prince In A Fashionable Tribute

It hasn’t even been a month since Prince passed away. As one of the most iconic and fearless artists of our time, his fashion transcended gender norms and he surpassed the creativity of his time. It’s no surprise that Harper’s Bazaar Serbia hired Chanel Iman to transform into Prince for a beautiful tribute for the artist.

The shoot was photographed by Joshua Jordan with art direction from Christopher Solligner. The shoot was created to dress Chanel Iman in some of Prince’s most iconic looks ranging from Purple Rain to Plectrumelectrum. Stylist Kisha C. Jones was sure to mimic Prince’s curly locks as well as his iconic lace gloves.

The set itself pays tribute to Prince. The shoot was shot at Electric Lady Studios.

“Jimi Hendrix owned and designed the studios – it hasn’t changed since the ’70s, and Prince loved it there.” ~ Joshua Jordan

The issue hits stands on May 21st.

