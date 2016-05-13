Uncategorized
Home

HAUTE HAIR: How To Achieve The Perfect Fishtail Braid


Roz Edward

Posted May 13, 2016
0 reads
Leave a comment
Kai Miller

Source: HelloBeautiful / InteractiveOne

With cornrows becoming the go-to fashion trend for mainstream celebs and outlets like Vogue (they tried it), we decided to put a modern twist on the Black girl staple.

For this segment of Haute Hair, our fabulous hairstylist Alicia Fajardo teaches #TeamBeautiful member Kai Miller how to do a flawless fishtail braid and add some spice to her naturally curly hair.

[anvplayer video=”4274110″]

RELATED STORIES:

Haute Hair: Celebrity Hair Stylist Cynthia Meadows Takes This Drab Haircut To The Edge

Haute Hair: This Is How You Get Your Biggest, Fiercest Afro

Haute Hair: Your Ultimate Guide To Creating A Simple & Sophisticated Top Knot

fishtail braid , Haute Hair

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading HAUTE HAIR: How To Achieve The Perfect Fishtail Braid

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now