Delaware Cops Won’t Face Charges For Shooting Death Of Jeremy McDole

The four Wilmington, Delaware officers connected to the deadly shooting of Jeremy McDole will not face any charges.

Last September, four officers responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun. Cell phone video showed officers telling McDole, who was paralyzed and in a wheelchair, to drop his weapon and raise his hands.

When McDole reached into his pants, officers shot him.

The shooting sparked local and national outrage. The Delaware Department of Justice launched an investigation: interviewing witnesses, analyzing ballistics, and reviewing video evidence.

The state’s attorney general concluded the officers’ use of deadly force was necessary to protect themselves and others, but the attorney general did point out one officer displayed poor police work and should not be allowed to carry a gun in public.

The McDole family attorney says everyone is upset about the decision and they plan to seek justice in federal civil court.

