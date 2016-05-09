Zulu Nation Strips Afrika Bambaataa Of Leadership Title

[anvplayer video=”4229395″]

Hip-hop legend Afrika Bambaataa is no longer the leader of the Zulu Nation, the international hip-hop awareness group he formed.

The group agreed to strip him of his title after he was accused of sexually abusing hundreds of young boys in the eighties while at the helm of the organization.

The Zulu Nation released a statement, a portion of which states:

“The Universal Zulu Nation wishes to announce that it is currently under new leadership by the International and Regional U.S. Zulu Leaders–As an organization we are in a very difficult position because we are being asked to condemn one of our founders based on testimony through social media alone.

“We cannot do this. We also cannot dismiss the comments of parties asserting they have been harmed. We have a duty to search for truth.

“We also need to be mindful that if these allegations are true that victims discussing this in a public forum has not come easily. We the Universal Zulu Nation wish to extend great sympathy to anyone affected by such issues.”

Bambaataa has not commented on the Nation’s statement. However, he continues to maintain his innocence regarding the accusations against him.

