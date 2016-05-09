Here Are The Top 5 Richest Hip-Hop Artists

[anvplayer video=”4229393″]

Hip-Hop music and culture, once looked upon as an undesirable sub-culture in America, has gone mainstream and produced a new crop of millionaires with tons of money.

Forbes released a list of the top five richest hip-hop artists who have amassed multi-million dollar fortunes that combine record sales, brand endorsements, lucrative entrepreneurial endeavors, and savvy investing.

Check out the list of Hip-Hop’s Top 5 richest artists:

#5 Drake: Net Worth – $60 million

#4 Birdman: Net Worth – $110 million

#3 Jay Z: Net Worth – $610 million

#2 Dr. Dre: Net Worth – $710 million

#1 Diddy: Net Worth – $750 million

Watch the video above to see how these stars made their millions.

SOURCE: Forbes | VIDEO SOURCE: NewsOne

