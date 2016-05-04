Prosecutors Decide Not To Charge Cops In The 2013 Tasing Of Linwood Lambert

[anvplayer video=”4229406″]

Halifax, Virginia County Prosecutor Tracy Quackenbush decided not to charge the police officers involved in the death of Linwood Lambert.

Lambert was tased nearly twenty times while in handcuffs and leg shackles before he died in custody of the South Boston, Virginia Police Department in May of 2013. According to an autopsy, Lambert’s cause of death was listed as “acute cocaine intoxication.”

During Wednesday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Lambert’s sister Gwendolyn Smalls spoke with Roland Martin about Virginia prosecutors’ decision not to charge the officers who apparently tased Lambert to death.

Smalls called the decision “ludicrous.”

If “there’s not enough evidence to prove that my brother died from the tasing … then why not have the autopsy say undetermined?” she said. “Why blame it on my brother, saying that it was the cocaine that killed him and not the tasing?”

Martin highlighted comments made by the prosecutors who criticized the officers’ involvement in Lambert’s death: “The prosecutor said the cops were incompetent, negligent — the video was heartrending. One other prosecutor said the footage outraged him, made him want to charge.”

“With all of that they still say, ‘We can’t find any charges — not murder, not second degree murder, not manslaughter — nothing,’” said Martin.

Smalls stated the prosecution was “one-sided.” She added Prosecutor Quackenbush “had nothing to support my brother — everything supported the officers as though she was trying to find the loophole to find them not responsible.”

