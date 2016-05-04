CBC Message To America: UP Initiative Looks To Arm Urban Communities With Jobs And Economic Opportunities Instead Of Guns

[anvplayer video=”4229411″]

Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL) delivers this week’s Congressional Black Caucus Message to America focusing on how increasing economic opportunities in urban communities can reduce gun violence in America.

Kelly’s new collaborative initiative, UP or otherwise known as the Urban Progress initiative was established to reduce gun violence by increasing opportunities and building strong a strong coalition at the local, state and federal levels “to increase access to employment, quality education and training and improve community relations.”

One of UP’s primary goals is to create “safe, stable and self sustaining communities.” Out of this desire to positively impact disadvantaged communities, UP implements a strategy that will promote “genuine urban progress” for all of our neighborhoods.

Rep. Kelly said, “We can’t just focus on downtown — the heart of our cities.” She continued, “We must focus on downtown and all the surrounding neighborhoods that make up the fabric of our cities.”

In order to accomplish this we must “invest in our infrastructure, improving our schools and colleges, creating job opportunities, empowering people and collaborating with churches and businesses and elected officials.”