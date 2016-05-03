Black Cannabis Entrepreneurs You Should Know

[anvplayer video=”4229415″]

The cannabis industry is expected to reach $44 billion dollars by 2020, according to Marijuana Business Daily.

Blacks have been disproportionately incarcerated as a result of America’s failed “War on Drugs.” DrugWarFacts.org reported that by the end of 2013, more than 1.3 million Americans sentenced to state controlled correctional facilities, 208,000 or 15 percent, were “sentenced prisoners under state jurisdiction.”

Out of those sentenced on drug charges, 79,900 or 38.4 percent were African-Americans, compared to 67,800 (32.6 percent) non-Hispanic Whites, and 39,900 (19.2 percent) were Latino/Hispanic.

Despite these abysmal drug war statistics, under new legislation and thanks to the budding legalized cannabis market, there are a few African-American entrepreneurs who are pioneering the sale of legalized marijuana.

Here are a few you should know:

