Black Cannabis Entrepreneurs You Should Know

Photo by

Business
Home > Business

Black Cannabis Entrepreneurs You Should Know

The cannabis industry is expected to reach $44 billion dollars by 2020 and some Black businesses are cashing in early


NewsOne Staff

Posted May 3, 2016
0 reads
Leave a comment

[anvplayer video=”4229415″]

The cannabis industry is expected to reach $44 billion dollars by 2020, according to Marijuana Business Daily.

Blacks have been disproportionately incarcerated as a result of America’s failed “War on Drugs.” DrugWarFacts.org reported that by the end of 2013, more than 1.3 million Americans sentenced to state controlled correctional facilities, 208,000 or 15 percent, were “sentenced prisoners under state jurisdiction.”

Out of those sentenced on drug charges, 79,900 or 38.4 percent were African-Americans, compared to 67,800 (32.6 percent) non-Hispanic Whites, and 39,900 (19.2 percent) were Latino/Hispanic.

Despite these abysmal drug war statistics, under new legislation and thanks to the budding legalized cannabis market, there are a few African-American entrepreneurs who are pioneering the sale of legalized marijuana.

Here are a few you should know:

SOURCE: Marijuana Business DailyBlack EnterpriseDrug War Facts | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

Whoopi Goldberg Launches New Medical Marijuana Company For Women

99th Floor , cannabis , Chef Miguel Trinidad , Corey Barnette , District Growers , marijuana , Marijuana Business Daily , Merry Jane , Scott Durrah , Simply Pure Cooking , snoop dogg , Wanda James

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading Black Cannabis Entrepreneurs You Should Know

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now