Beyoncé Took Us On A Lemonade Troll During The Met Gala

Beyoncé attended fashion prom aka the Met Gala Monday night in New York City. The Lemonade-star arrived on the red carpet with longtime stylist Ty Hunter carrying the train for her latex Givenchy dress.

Queen-Bey wore a Givenchy dress that was 100% authentic Talalay latex and pearls that are priced at $8K each. Only the best for the Queen! She wore her hair bone straight and donned a heavy smokey eye with a nude lip.

However, while some people were drooling over the dress, other’s were less impressed and some thought it was a direct Lemonade reference. Bey, are you trolling us?!

What really had the Bey-hive abuzz was that Beyoncé showed up not only sans ring, but also sans Jay-Z. Rumors are flying surrounding marital issues; however, Beyoncé just dedicated Halo to her beau at the opening night of the Formation Tour in Miami. A source told Us Weekly,

“He just didn’t want to go! He’s done it before. There’s just no big reason for him to go.”

Beyoncé wasn’t stressing it because she was seen having a great time at the after party posing with friends, fellow celebrities, and of course her ride or die: Solange.

After Party

Beauties, what do you think? Is there trouble in paradise or did Beyoncé just have an innocent night out on the town?

