Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott put on blast by groupie in their bed


Terry Shropshire, Managing Editor and Web Editor

Posted May 2, 2016
Ohio State Buckeye Nation and Cowboy fans have to be looking side-eye at superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott, the MVP of the Buckeyes’ championship run in 2014 and top Cowboys draft pick.

Just days after being heralded and instantly being made one of the faces of the Cowboys, “Zeke” got put on full furnace blast by a groupie, who posted a photo of them in bed together while he was sleep.

For him to get snatched up on social media like this by a jump-off so quickly after becoming a national figure does not speak well about Elliott’s decision-making and his ability to control his appetite’s — nor in his decision of whom he makes his mattress partner.

The Cowboys might want to have a chat with him. And perhaps some of his comrades back at Ohio State need to sit him down and counsel him.

Photo: Instagram

