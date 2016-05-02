Bernie Sanders Promises A Contested Democratic Convention

[anvplayer video=”4229416″]

Senator Bernie Sanders is fighting to stay alive in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, arguing there will be a contested convention.

The senator spoke to reporters over the weekend and explained why the number of delegates versus the number of superdelegates is crucial to securing the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sanders told reporters, “We intend to fight for every vote in front of us and for every delegate remaining.”

The Democratic presidential hopeful also said, “It is virtually impossible for Secretary Clinton to reach the majority of convention delegates by June 14 with pledged delegates alone. She will need superdelegates to take her over the top at the convention in Philadelphia.”

He then added, “In other words, the convention will be a contested contest.”

NewsOne Now guest host Paul Berry took a closer look at the numbers to decipher if Sanders’ claim is viable. Hillary Clinton currently has 1,645 pledged delegates and 520 superdelegates, while Sen. Sanders currently has acquired 1,318 delegates and 39 superdelegates.

Just 1,000 delegates are still up for grabs and a total of 2,383 delegates are needed for the nomination.

Pledged delegates are based on state primary results, while superdelegates can support any candidate. Delegate results aren’t finalized until the convention in July.

Clinton and Sanders will face off in the Indiana primary this Tuesday, where the latest polls have Sanders only four points behind Clinton.

During Monday’s NewsOne Now, guest host Paul Berry and the panel discussed the current state of the Democratic race for the party’s nomination, as well as Sanders’ prediction of a contested convention.

Panelist Steve Munisteri, a former three-term Texas State GOP Chair, explained there will be a contested convention “in the sense that there probably will not be over 50 percent of the legally bound delegates.”

“However, as a practical matter, Hillary Clinton is going to be the Democratic nominee,” Munisteri said.

Attorney Yolanda Young does not believe there will be a contested convention but is “glad that Bernie Sanders continues to stay in the race.” Young believes Sanders pushes Clinton towards the left.

Watch guest host Paul Berry and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the current state of the Democratic presidential race in the video clip above.

