Baltimore Cops Shoot Man In Panda Suit Who Threatened To Blow Up Fox News Studio

A man dressed in a white panda suit set a car on fire and threatened to blow up the Fox News station Thursday in Baltimore, Maryland.

The 25-year-old man was spotted with what was believed to be a suicide vest, prompting an evacuation of the building.

As the would-be bomber walked out, police said he refused to follow their demands and was shot several times. A bomb robot was sent in to scan the suspect for an explosive device. After officers removed the suspected suicide vest, cops learned the so-called bomb was actually a red flotation device stuffed with chocolate candy bars wrapped in aluminum foil with wires connected.

According to reports, the suspect was listed in serious but stable condition.

During Friday’s edition of NewsOne Now, guest host Van Jones questioned if the panda suit-wearing “bomber” was suffering from mental health issues.

Panelist Sophia A. Nelson categorized the suspect as being “touched.”

Amber J. Phillips said, “When people who are non-Black do things like this, how is it just written off as just ‘Oh, you know it was chocolates.’”

Jones responded to Phillips’ comment: “No chocolate brother could have survived that. It would have been a wrap.”

