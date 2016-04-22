WTH?! Thursday: Man Breaks Into Five Guys To Fire Up The Grill & Make A Burger

[anvplayer video=”4229450″]

It’s Thursday and you know what time it is — time for WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now, where we break down all of the insane and crazy stories trending in the news.

This week’s foray into the absurd begins with a couple making out in a bar as a robbery is taking place. The lip-locked couple seemed oblivious of the gun-toting robber as he forces the bartender to open the cash register and cleans it out.

Next on our list of madness is an elderly woman totally freaking out behind the wheel of a self-driving car. The woman’s son apparently engaged the Tesla’s auto-pilot, causing the woman to scream in fear as the self-driving car navigates through traffic.

Our final WTH?! moment of the day involves a man breaking into a Five Guys restaurant to fix himself a burger. Surveillance video recorded at the scene of the burger-heist captured the man walking around the kitchen in search of food, talking on his cell phone, and firing up the grill to make a quick meal at some point in time between 3 AM and 5 AM.

Watch Roland Martin, Ashleigh Demi, Lamont King and former prosecutor Yodit Tewolde rundown all the madness trending in this week’s news in the video clip above.

