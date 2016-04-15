What’s In Our Cart?: Marimekko For Target Collaboration

Raise your hand if you’re excited about the Marimekko for Target collaboration releasing THIS Sunday, April 17th!

Well, if your hand isn’t raised, it should be. Marimekko is a Finnish design company noted for brightly colored patterns and simple designs. With an average price point that ranges from $200 – $600, the design house has made a more affordable collection with Target that everyone can own.

They have the entire gamut covered with something for everyone. The collection features women/plus-size, girls, home décor and outdoor.

So, get a piece while the getting is good.

Here’s what we’ll be adding to our carts this Sunday.

