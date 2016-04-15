What’s In Our Cart?: Marimekko For Target Collaboration

Raise your hand if you’re excited about the Marimekko for Target collaboration releasing THIS Sunday, April 17th!
Source: Target / Target
Well, if your hand isn’t raised, it should be. Marimekko is a Finnish design company noted for brightly colored patterns and simple designs. With an average price point that ranges from $200 – $600, the design house has made a more affordable collection with Target that everyone can own.
They have the entire gamut covered with something for everyone. The collection features women/plus-size, girls, home décor and outdoor.
So, get a piece while the getting is good.
Here’s what we’ll be adding to our carts this Sunday.