“NewsOne Now Primetime Special: Kerry Washington Talks Anita Hill, “Confirmation”

Kerry Washington is an award-winning actress, accomplished activist, and one of the hottest names in Hollywood.

In her latest project, she plays Anita Hill in HBO’s new film Confirmation. The movie chronicles the confirmation hearings in 1991 that pitted Hill against Justice Clarence Thomas.

Roland Martin recently sat down with Washington to record a primetime special in which she discussed her controversial role and the impact the historic confirmation hearings had on her life.

Washington told Martin her parents were “at odds” as a result of the Clarence Thomas Supreme Court confirmation hearings. She said her father “felt pulled towards this Black man who was watching his career and his reputation be stripped from him on the national stage by a panel of White men, being embarrassed publicly, being demeaned.”

However, her mother “was very pulled towards Anita Hill.”

As a result of her parents’ split opinions, Washington said, “It was the first time I was aware of intersectionality.”

“Sometimes I will feel a certain way as a woman, as a feminist — sometimes I will feel a certain way as a person of color, and there may be times when those are at odds with each other,” she said.

During their hour-long chat, the star of ABC's smash hit Scandal also talked about why she has decided to keep her personal life private and what's on the horizon.

