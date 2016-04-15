Former “Apprentice” Stars Denounce Donald Trump Ahead Of NY Primary

[anvplayer video=”4274239″]

In a Friday press conference, six former contestants of Donald Trump’s reality show The Apprentice disavowed the presidential hopeful for running a campaign “of sexism, xenophobia, racism, violence and hate.”

In a statement released Thursday, the former contestants of Trump’s reality show, known for the refrain “You’re Fired,” denounced his divisive practices and disparaging remarks against immigrants and people of color.

“Trump is passionately and strategically reigniting a dirty and divisive culture soaked in a history of prejudice, fear and hate. It is unpatriotic, anti-American, self-serving, regressive and downright lazy,” said Marshawn Evans Daniels in a statement.

Season 4 winner Randal Pinkett, Season 1 runner-up Kwame Jackson, Tara Dowdell, James Sun, Kevin Allen and Marshawn Evans Daniels also disavowed the Republican front-runner ahead of New York’s April 19 primary.

“As alums of ‘The Apprentice,’ we have had the opportunity to work with Donald in various capacities, including as employees of the Trump Organization,” added Pinkett. “Based on that experience and Donald’s campaign, we do not believe he is worthy of becoming president of the United States.”

During the Friday morning press conference, held in New York City, Jackson slammed Trump’s fear-mongering practices.

“Trump is playing the old Dixiecrat southern strategy of yesteryear by playing to small-tent politics, assuming you can win an election with an all-white male electorate that is shrinking, angry and tricked into voting against their own economic self-interest by a beguiling and shiny billionaire,” he said.

Dowdell agreed:

“You don’t make America great by rejecting the very promise of America. America has always been a place where we welcomed immigrants, where we welcomed people coming here seeking a better life or escaping extreme violence and totalitarianism,” she said.

Trump, upon hearing of the press conference, responded by badmouthing the contestants and questioning their success, much like the way he would on the reality show. He also threatened to release footage of them praising the real estate mogul.

From the Washington Post:

“How quickly they forget,” he said in the statement. “Nobody would know who they are if it weren’t for me.” Trump said he “couldn’t have been nicer or more respectful” of the contenders and said they were only looking for publicity.

“They just want to get back into the limelight like they had when they were with Trump. Total dishonesty and disloyalty,” he said, warning that, “They should be careful or I’ll play hours of footage of them individually praising me.

“Ask how successful they’ve been since they left,” he added. “Six failing wannabes out of hundreds of contestants — so sad!”

The Apprentice ran from 2004 to 2015 on NBC. In June, when Trump launched his campaign with disparaging remarks about Mexicans, the network severed ties with the presidential candidate.

SOURCE: Washington Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

