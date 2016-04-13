WATCH: Opening Up The Educational Space For The 21st Century

WATCH: Opening Up The Educational Space For The 21st Century

Dr. Mark Anthony Neal shares his insights on using culture to reach today’s students, and his vision of tomorrow’s classroom.


Roz Edward

Posted April 13, 2016
Duke University Professor Dr. Mark Anthony Neal discusses effective ways to open the education space for 21st century learning.

Dr. Neal, who teaches African and African-American studies, urges educators to recognize that a one-size-fits-all approach to teaching is ineffective. Instead, educators should listen to students and teach in ways that students view culture, he advises. That approach requires teachers to step outside their comfort zone.

His vision includes a “plugged-in” classroom that meets the needs of a generation accustomed to using hand-held devices, multitasking, and having a world of information at their fingertips.

Professor Neal teaches courses on Black masculinity, pop culture, and digital humanities. He is also the founding director of Duke University’s Center for Arts, Digital Culture and Entrepreneurship.

