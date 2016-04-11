Longtime Chicago Radio Personality Doug Banks Dies At 57

[anvplayer video=”4229474″]
Beloved radio personality Doug Banks — host of The Doug Banks Morning Show, the top-rated syndicated urban radio program in America — has died.
He was 57 years old.
The cause of the longtime host’s death has not been confirmed, although it is known Banks battled diabetes and kidney problems for some time.
The Philadelphia-born personality started his career in Detroit and Los Angeles before breaking big at Chicago’s V103.
From the Chicago Tribune:
Banks was honored in 2005 at the 12th Annual Living Legends Foundation Gala in New York City for his contributions as a trailblazer in the radio entertainment community. In January 2006, he launched the Doug Banks Literacy & Scholarship Initiative.
In 2008, Banks launched a new afternoon show on V103 that featured Dear Doug letters and his famous Adult Conversation. His co-host was Dee Dee Renee.
According to Banks’ V103 biography, he began his career at his high school’s radio station where he was noticed and given a late-night weekend spot on the radio station in town. Once he graduated, Banks landed a position at KDAY in Los Angeles. From there, Banks secured his own morning show in Las Vegas, San Francisco and eventually in Chicago.
Friends, fans, celebrities, and colleagues took to Twitter to remember Banks:
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.
SOURCE: Chicago Tribune | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty, Facebook
SEE ALSO:
SURVEILLED: Rahm Emanuel Aide, Chicago Cops Spied On Black Lives Matter Activists
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016
39 photos Launch gallery
1. Debbie Reynolds, 84
Source:Getty
1 of 39
2. Carrie Fisher, 60
Source:Getty
2 of 39
3. George Michael, 53
Source:Getty
3 of 39
4. Alan Thicke, 69
Source:Getty
4 of 39
5. John Glenn, 95
Source:Getty
5 of 39
6. Ron Glass, 71
Source:Getty
6 of 39
7. Fidel Castro, 90
Source:Getty
7 of 39
8. Colonel Abrams, 67
Source:Getty
8 of 39
9. Florence Henderson, 82
Source:Getty
9 of 39
10. Sharon Jones, 60
Source:Getty
10 of 39
11. Gwen Ifill, 61
Source:Getty
11 of 39
12. Leonard Cohen, 82
Source:Getty
12 of 39
13. Gene Wilder, 83
Source:Getty
13 of 39
14. John McLaughlin, 89
Source:Getty
14 of 39
15. Gary Marshall, 81
Source:Getty
15 of 39
16. Bernie Worrell, 72
Source:Getty
16 of 39
17. Christina Grimmie, 22
Source:Getty
17 of 39
18. Muhammad Ali, 74
Source:Getty
18 of 39
19. Morley Safer, 84
Source:Getty
19 of 39
20. Prince, 57
Source:Getty
20 of 39
21. David Gest, 62
Source:Getty
21 of 39
22. Phife Dawg, 45
Source:Getty
22 of 39
23. Daryl Coley, 60
Source:Getty
23 of 39
24. Bob Adelman, 85
Source:Getty
24 of 39
25. Gil Hill, 84
Source:Paramount Pictures - © 1984
25 of 39
26. Tony Burton, 78
Source:Getty
26 of 39
27. Vanity, 57
Source:Getty
27 of 39
28. Maurice White, 74
Source:Getty
28 of 39
29. Abe Vigoda, 94
Source:Getty
29 of 39
30. Natalie Cole, 65
Source:Getty
30 of 39
31. David Bowie, 69
Source:Getty
31 of 39
32. Nicholas Caldwell, 71
Source:Getty
32 of 39
33. Monford "Monte" Merrill Irvin, 96
Source:Getty
33 of 39
34. Glenn Frey, 67
Source:Getty
34 of 39
35. Rene Angelil, 73
Source:Getty
35 of 39
36. Robert Stigwood, 81
Source:Getty
36 of 39
37. Otis Clay, 73
Source:Getty
37 of 39
38. Dan Haggerty, 74
Source:Getty
38 of 39
39. Alan Rickman, 69
Source:Getty
39 of 39