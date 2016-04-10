King Of Political Media? Donald Trump Earned Nearly $2B In Free Media Attention

[anvplayer video=”4229484″]

A New York Times, mediaQuant and SMG Delta study found that Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump has earned nearly $2 billion worth of free media attention during the 2016 campaign.

Coverage of Trump has typically addressed his controversial views on race and responses from critics about those views.

In the February 2016, Trump earned $400 million worth of free media coverage. CNN Money reported Trump has only spent $10 million on television advertising during his bid for the nation’s highest office.

CNN Money also stated, Trump’s free media attention dwarfs Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders who have received $746 minion and $321million in free media attention.

SOURCE: New York Times, CNN Money | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

