Black Man Subjected To Roadside Cavity Search In Broad Daylight

A black couple is suing the city of Aiken, South Carolina, as well as the police department, for what many have deemed an illegal cavity search.

Dash cam video captured from a traffic stop on October 2, 2014 was recently released as part of an investigative report by The Washington Post.

The officers refused to believe Elijah Pontoon was not hiding any drugs on him and subjected him to a cavity search in broad daylight. A female officer searched Pontoon’s girlfriend, Lakey Hicks, exposing her breasts.

No drugs were found on Pontoon and Hicks who are suing for actual, punitive, and consequential damages.

NewsOne Now panelist and Republican Political Consultant Shermichael Singleton called the incident inhumane and dehumanizing and said the officers should be fired. “There’s no reason, even if the person had drugs for that to take place in public,” Singleton said.

Angela Rye said the the cavity search was “unconstitutional.” She added these instances “are the very things that have resulted in Black folks all over this country protesting and fighting for what’s right.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the illegal cavity search in the video clip above.

