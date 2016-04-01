NEWS ROUNDUP: Smithsonian To Reference Bill Cosby’s Sexual Allegations In Exhibit…AND MORE

After receiving backlash for the choice to include comedian Bill Cosby’s work in one of their inaugural exhibitions, the Smithsonian decided to feature information about the sexual allegations made against Cosby as part of the exhibit. “Like all of history, our interpretation of Bill Cosby is a work in progress, something that will continue to evolve as new evidence and insights come to the fore,” said Lonnie Bunch, founding director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History, in a statement. “Visitors will leave the exhibition knowing more about Mr. Cosby’s impact on American entertainment, while recognizing that his legacy has been severely damaged by the recent accusations.” Only two items, an album cover and a comic book, out of the 150 items to be displayed are connected to Cosby. Cosby’s team has yet to address the Smithsonian’s decision. Read more.

New York City to Raise Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour

On the heels of California's decision to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, New York lawmakers decided to follow suit. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other state leaders reached a deal on Thursday that would create a $155.6 billion state budget and raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour in certain parts of New York. "This budget once again makes New York the progressive leader," said Cuomo. "I proposed what I thought in my opinion was the best, but this is the art of compromise and we have a Republican Senate and a Democratic Assembly and this is a proposal that can pass." The initial plan spurred a lot of backlash from Republican leaders. Under the plan, the minimum wage would increase by $2 each year in New York City. It would take four years for the rate to reach $15. The plan will also allow Gov. Cuomo to freeze the rising rates if the economy takes a downfall.

The Roots Pull Out of David Bowie Tribute Concert

The Roots are reportedly pulling out of a tribute concert for the late legendary musician David Bowie. The band's drummer Questlove took to Instagram to express his dismay with how the upcoming show was being organized: "I've never been so insecure or petty as to deny a fellow musician use of ANY of my equipment (or my band's equipment—-or resources or contacts or knowledge or ANYTHING) it angers me when that same courtesy is not reciprocated," he wrote. "Keeping a level head and not being self-destructive is a weak point I'm working on. But I'm also keeping it true: The Roots/Bilal/Kimbra (w/ Wendy Melvoin, DD Jackson & Ray Angry) pulled out of these Bowie gigs. We have patience. But we do NOT have patience for the #Bitchassness. Enjoy your precious equipment." "The Music of David Bowie" concert is slated to take place on Friday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Esperanza Spalding, Blondie, and The Pixies are all set to perform.

Actress Tatyana Ali is Engaged and Expecting

Ashley Banks from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is all grown up. According to reports, actress Tatyana Ali is engaged and expecting a baby with fiancé, Dr. Vaughn Rasberry. "Planning our wedding has been so exciting, but when we found out we were expecting, our perspective shifted completely," said Ali during a recent interview. "We want our ceremony to really celebrate our newest blessing! Plus, I have the best wedding planner, Michael Russo. He's making everything so fun and stress-free!" The two met via the online dating website eHarmony.

