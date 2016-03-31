WTH?! Thursday: Dad’s Chucky Prank Scares The Bejesus Out Of His Daughter, Woman Tries To Charge iPhone In Microwave

[anvplayer video=”4229509″]

Welcome to another hilarious edition of WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now, where we take a look at all of the crazy stories trending in the news. This week, Roland Martin is joined by Online Editor for InteractiveOne Bobby Pen, Media Personality Aruba Tommy, and Radio Personality Kitty Kaboom.

Just in time for April Fools, our list of insanity begins with a father scaring the bejesus out of his daughter by staging a scene right out of a Chucky movie. The man covers his bald head in fake blood, lays down on the ground by their front door, props up a doll that resembles the horror movie character Chucky, and bangs on the wall.

When his daughter comes outside to see what caused the thumping sound, she finds her father covered in blood with a scary doll standing over him and releases a series of blood-curdling screams.

Can’t wait for your iPhone battery to reach 100 percent? Our next WTH?! Thursday fail has a possible solution for you. In order to supercharge her iPhone battery, one woman placed her phone in a microwave and attempted to nuke it for one second.

Though the mysterious instructions she’s following say to fire it up for one second, the woman makes a mistake and lights it up for two. As a result, her phone gets fried and shuts off. No one is sure where these instructions are in the iPhone manual, but microwaving your expensive mobile device is not a good idea.

