NEWS ROUNDUP: Jussie Smollett Spreads Awareness About HIV Epidemic…AND MORE

Empire star Jussie Smollett is using his platform to spread awareness about the HIV/AIDS epidemic. During a recent interview with HuffPost Live, Smollett said that although many people believe contracting HIV/AIDS is a thing of the past, the issue is alive and well and is affecting the lives of millions of people. “We get attached to these hashtags and it becomes this social media fad,” said Smollett. “But it’s almost as if HIV/AIDS stopped being the thing to talk about before social media came around. We’ve gotta bring that back because we’re not done.” Gay men and African-Americans are still disproportionately affected by the HIV virus, despite the fact that the overall numbers of contractions have remained somewhat stagnant. “We have to remember that it’s not a death sentence. You can live with it and you can live a beautiful, wonderful life with it, but it’s also something that we can prevent,” he said. “Getting tested, knowing your status, being responsible for yourself and other people is so important.” Read more.

Sarah Palin to Act as Judge on Upcoming Reality TV Show

Sarah Palin has nabbed a role on a reality television show to act as the judge in a courtroom. According to reports, she has a pilot in the works with a production company based in Montana. Palin has no prior experience as a lawyer or a judge, and did not attend law school. However according to a source, her “telegenic personality, wide appeal and common sense wisdom make her a natural for this kind of format.” The show is slated to air in 2017. Palin has been vying to stay relevant ever since she was on the Republican presidential ticket back in 2008. The Donald Trump supporter is currently in Arizona aiding her husband, who was involved in a snowmobile accident on March 13. Read more.

Nick Young and Jordan Clarkson Involved in Sexual Harassment Case

Two Los Angeles Lakers players are under scrutiny following reports of their involvement in a sexual harassment incident. A woman named Alexis Jones is claiming that both Nick Young and Jordan Clarkson harassed her and her mother in Hollywood on Sunday night. Jones, who is the founder of a non-profit organization designed to empower women, claimed that after dining with her mother on Sunday, they got into their car and stopped at an intersection. A vehicle with four men pulled up beside them. The men, allegedly including Clarkson and Jordan, began making inappropriate gestures toward her and her mother. “She was super rattled. That’s the truth. It scared her,” Jones said. “We were in a small car, and they were in a big Jeep, and it was a bunch of big dudes. They’re leaning out of the car and making vulgar, sexual gestures. My mom was really shocked. That immediately turned into sobbing.” Jones posted a photo of the men to Instagram. The Lakers organization is taking the claim “very seriously.” Read more.

Kelly Rowland to Launch Makeup Line for Women of Color

Kelly Rowland recently announced the launch of a makeup line specifically designed for women of color. “My makeup artist Sheika Daley and I are actually starting a makeup line we’re making sure we make, well, we’re starting off with lashes and then we’re going to have it grow for all women,” said Rowland. “But definitely making sure we have our chocolate girls covered. Gotta get the chocolate girls in there! We have to have that, you know. I think Iman has done a beautiful makeup line and I want to do it too!” There are no details about the name of the line or when it will make its debut. Aside from the makeup, Rowland is gearing up to release a new album and a book. Read more.

