Cardi B Sons F*ck Boy Peter Gunz: ‘Love Your Wife & Love Your Kids’

‘Love & Hip Hop’ hit a new low last night.

In case you missed it (and haven’t been on social media,) Amina Buddafly revealed she’s pregnant with Peter’s baby while Tara, at the time, was well into the pregnancy with she and Peter’s third child.

Obviously we expect nothing but pure ratchetness from the LHH franchise, but we’ve reached a new level of disgust for the love triangle that is Peter, Amina and Tara. And we aren’t the only ones feeling that way. In the teaser clip for part two of the reunion, Cardi B gives Peter a piece of her mind and gets the f*ck boi reality star all the way together.

“Look what you gave Amina and Tara…babies and that’s it. Are you paying both of their rent?” Cardi asked, defending her theory that men should provide for the women they’re sleeping with.

“You get p*ssy out of both of them and what are they getting in return, they look stupid on TV.”

Watch the read, below:

In other Cardi B news, the blossoming reality star took over our editorial meeting and left us with these gems on Trump’s run for president and the water crisis in Flint Michigan.

[anvplayer video=”4275070″]

