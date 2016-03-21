‘RHOA’ star Kim Fields says whether she will return next season

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” newcomer Kim Fields, of “Facts of Life” fame, finally summoned up the gumption to fire back at her arch-nemesis Kenya Moore — who had tried to bully her from the time she first appeared on the show.

There is a reason for this.

Fields, who also anchored the hit show “Living Single” and is a permanent staple of urban and popular culture, has indicated whether or not she will return to RHOA that propelled the actor-director back into the modern spotlight.

The first indication that Fields will not return to RHOA is the fact that she signed up for “Dancing With the Stars,” which begins immediately.

And, in an interview with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Fields declared that she is done with that type of entertainment:

“Feels like Brett Favre and the Jets, you know — I’m done.

“I mean, and think about too, at the beginning of the season, what did my mama say? ‘Get in and Get out’… listen to your mama!

“It was for the experience, it was to be able to do a genre that I’d been asked to do before and finding a way to do it that makes sense for my team and my family.

Overall it was a really great experience.”

Listen to the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” interview with Fields in its entirety:

Most people didn’t believe that Fields and her husband were a good fit for the show anyhow. But, the show did reinvigorate her career and reawaken her brand and introduced her to a new audience that wasn’t alive when she came to fame in the 1980s. Now that new doors have been opened because of her RHOA appearance, there is nothing left for her to stay and accomplish — especially since she has gotten opportunities that her enemies on RHOA will never receive.

