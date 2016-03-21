Fit!Live!Win! Get A Cheap, Quick, Full Body Workout With Kettlebells

[anvplayer video=”4229535″]

Ana Browne, Owner of Anabells Fitness LLC, joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to share how adding kettlebells to your workout can take your exercise routine to the next level.

Browne explained kettlebells are primarily used for functional fitness training and combining both strength and cardio at the same time. Use of kettlebells incorporates your grip strength, as well as your hand/eye coordination and focuses on endurance and stamina training.

According to Browne, kettlebell workouts are “great for people who are running marathons, weight lifters, boxers, MMA fighters … so it’s a great overall general form of exercise.”

The kettlebell expert added that these workouts are a “solution for busy people.” Browne explained that many CEOs on Wall Street, politicians on Capitol Hill, and even stay-at-home moms can get a “quick workout within 20 to 30 minutes that’s very effective” with the use of kettlebells.

Benefits of kettlebell workouts:

Strengthens cardiovascular system

Improves hand and eye coordination

Quick workout

No gym membership needed

Brown also stated there are over 1,000 exercises that can be done using kettlebells, ranging from ballistics to grinds. Ballistics are more cardio-based and momentum-based, while grinds are slower paced, isolated moves.

A gym membership is not needed when you are looking to incorporate kettlebells into your workouts, but Brown did caution viewers to flip and juggle the cannon ball-shaped weights outside “in a grassy area, because the last thing you want to do is have a cast iron bell dig a hole in the living room.”

For more information about Anabells Fitness LLC and Kettlebell Chicks LLC, visit Anabellsfitness.com.

