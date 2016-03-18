Clinton Hit For Failing To Acknowledge Bernie Sanders During ’90s Health Care Push

[anvplayer video=”4229539″]

Hillary Clinton is catching a lot of heat for comments she made about Sen. Bernie Sanders and health care during a recent speech.

“Where was he when I was trying to get health care in ’93 and ’94?” the presidential hopeful said at a campaign event in St. Louis, Missouri.

Clinton’s claims that she does not remember Sanders being a part of her health care effort in the ’90s has been rebuked by a video showing the Senator from Vermont was closer than the former Secretary of State recollects.

The video, dated December 7th, 1993, shows Clinton talking about her health care reform efforts and thanking Sen. Sanders for joining her, all while Sanders is standing right behind her.

