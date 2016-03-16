NewsOne Now Super Tuesday Recap & What Happens Next

[anvplayer video=”4229543″]

Another big night of primaries produced big winners and losers among the presidential candidates.

As NewsOne reported Tuesday, after losing his home state of Florida, Sen. Marco Rubio decided to suspend his campaign. Republican front-runner Donald Trump won primary elections in Florida, Illinois, and North Carolina, but suffered a huge loss in Ohio to Governor John Kasich.

Missouri is still too close to call between Sen. Ted Cruz and GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. At the time of this report, Trump held a slim lead over Cruz: 40.8 percent to 40.6 percent.

A quick look at the Republican Presidential Delegate Count:

Donald Trump: 640.

Senator Ted Cruz: 405

Governor John Kasich: 138

On the Democratic side, Hillary Clinton almost swept Tuesday night’s primary contests, winning Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, and Ohio. Missouri is also still too close to call, with Clinton holding 49.6 percent of the primary election votes. Her Democratic rival Bernie Sanders is hanging in with 49.4 percent of the votes.

A quick look at the Democratic Presidential Delegate Count:

Hillary Clinton: 1568

Bernie Sanders: 797

After studying the current state of the 2016 presidential race, the following questions remain: can Trump be stopped, and is Clinton’s presidential nomination inevitable?

On Wednesday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his expert panel of political guests, featuring Carmen Berkley, Civil, Human and Women’s Rights Director for the AFL-CIO; Steve Munisteri; three-time Texas GOP State Chairman; and Lauren Victoria Burke, Managing Editor of Politic365.com, discussed the 2016 presidential race and what’s next.

Now that Rubio has dropped out of the race, Kasich could be in a position to capture a bit of the political spotlight at the next GOP debate on Monday. But NewsOne Now panelist Carmen Berkley does not believe it is Kasich’s “time to shine.”

“Donald Trump has completely dominated the Republican Party. Everybody is doing everything in their absolute power to take him down. The only people that have been able to take him down was the movement for Black lives in Chicago,” Berkley said.

She added, “We’ve been spending a lot of time talking about Donald Trump and not enough time talking about the dangerous things that the other Republicans candidates are saying, because the other two are not the lesser of two evils; they still have problematic issues with people of color.”

Will Bernie Sanders Drop Out Of The Democratic Presidential Race?

With Clinton’s big win on Tuesday night, many believe Sanders could suspend his bid for the White House. But according to a statement released by the Vermont senator’s campaign, he plans to remain in the race through the Democratic convention.

Burke said Sanders has a number of primary contests coming up that are “favorable for him.” Having said that, Burke added with Clinton’s wins from Tuesday night and her current delegate count, she does not see how Sanders will catch her: “It certainly looks like Clinton is pulling away.”

Munisteri believes Clinton’s presidential nomination is inevitable, saying, “I think Hillary Clinton is going to be very tough to beat. And in a one-on-one match-up with Donald Trump, she is winning 62 percent of the female vote.”

He added, “If the Republican Party does not do better among minority communities – we only won 20 percent last time – that would mean that Donald Trump would have to win 72 percent of White males to win the election — that’s not going to happen.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss Tuesday night’s primary election results and what’s next for the 2016 campaign in the video clip above.

