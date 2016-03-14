Black parents are home-schooling children more to counter institutionalized racism

Black parents are enrolling their children in home schooling by the hundreds of thousands as a way to educate them properly and protect them from institutionalized racism.

Moreover, while white parents usually state ‘religion’ or moral disagreement with public school as a reason for home schooling, black parents name ‘racism.’

According to The Atlantic:

More than 220,000 black children are being home schooled today, including Marvell Robinson, whose mom Vanessa says the kindergartner was bullied for being “dark” by white classmates. The school’s response to Marvell’s taunters was “kid will be kids” and in turn, the boy was monitored — not his aggressors. Vanessa Robinson said she had enough, she moved her work shifts around so she can home school the now second grader.

Many other black parents seem to cite similar experiences. As bothersome is the condescension of African-American studies. This subject seems to start with slavery and end with the civil rights movement, where as African American history runs much broader than that. Home school used to be reserved for the wealthy, but with the abundance resources online, many black parents are taking advantage.

To read the full report, click here.

Also On The Chicago Defender: