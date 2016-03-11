Lupita Is Sitting Pretty In Proenza Schouler For Her First InStyle Magazine Cover

Lupita Nyong’o looks lovely for her first InStyle Magazine cover. The actress discusses fame and focus for the April 2016 issue. Sitting pretty in a jade green Proenza Schouler dress her look was accented with Jennifer Fisher jewelry and fabulous Louis Vuitton rings. The silver curved chain link earrings are a perfect statement earring for someone rocking short hair or an up-do. The pink manicure by Casey Herman is everything!

